Niagara County Clerk Joseph A. Jastrzemski on Tuesday said 87 county residents were inducted into the Purple Heart Book during a recognition ceremony on Purple Heart Day on Saturday at Raymond Klimek Veteran’s Park in North Tonawanda.

The event was sponsored by Amvets Post #26 and featured the Niagara Falls ARS Honor Guard, Hogs and Heroes, the American Legion Band of the Tonawandas Post 264 and a flyover by the Niagara County Sheriff’s Marine and Helicopter Division.

Download PDF Purple Heart Book inductees
Niagara County Inducts 87 People into Purple Heart Book

For the full list of inductees, visit our website at www.niagara-gazette.com .

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you