SANBORN — The Niagara County Industrial Development Agency board on Wednesday agreed to set a public hearing on the online retail giant Amazon’s request for tax incentives for its planned fulfillment center in the Town of Niagara.
The company is seeking approval of a tax break deal from the county that would total more than $123 million over the next 15 years. NCIDA board members agreed to set a public hearing for the company’s request. The date and time of the hearing has not yet been determined.
Under the proposed tax incentive package, the planned $550 million fulfillment center would receive a $94 million property tax abatement, sales tax breaks totaling $26 million, and a mortgage recording tax exemption of $3.55 million. The facility would end up paying a total of $49 million in taxes over the course of its first 15 years of operation, which would increase to $9.5 million a year after that.
Brad Griggs, the senior manager of Amazon’s economic development for the Northeast, attended Wednesdays NCIDA meeting and told members of the agency’s board that the project would have a construction schedule of 24 months, but given the current environment surrounding supply chain concerns, he said Amazon wants to maintain flexibility on when it will be completed.
“This facility is where products are stored, packaged and sent out to our customers,” Griggs said during his presentation. “This type of facility services all of the United States, predominantly serving customers throughout the east coast. If someone wanted to order some Buffalo Bills gear, maybe some Super Bowl gear this year, that would likely come from a facility like this in the future, should it be built.”
The 3-million-square-feet facility would be built on 216 acres of land off Lockport Road near the Niagara Falls International Airport. Of its $550 million building cost, $450 million would be from site construction and $100 million would be from the equipment that will be installed inside, which includes robotic equipment, company officials said.
The facility will also contain 469 trailers locations, made up of 414 trailer parking stalls and 55 loading docks, and 1,755 car parking spaces.
The closest Amazon facility to the area is one that recently opened in the Town of Clay in Onondaga County just north of Syracuse. Another center in the Town of Gates, in Monroe County, west of Rochester, is also in the construction phase. Both facilities received millions in tax breaks from their respective county IDA’s.
Around 1,000 jobs are estimated to come from this project, with 950 being warehouse and logistics jobs and 50 being management jobs. Griggs said the management jobs will be filled around six months before the distribution center opens, with the warehouse jobs starting to be filled 10 to 12 weeks before it opens. In the tax incentive request Amazon filled with the IDA, the listed annual average salary is $32,640, with warehouse jobs averaging $31,200 a yer and management jobs averaging $60,000 a year.
Griggs added that Amazon does want to have community engagement after the facility launches, having already engaged in many contributions to the Syracuse area including contributing to the Syracuse STEAM school and Jazz Fest and engaging with Syracuse University and Onondaga Community College.
When asked about concerns regarding the nearby Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station and airport, along with traffic issues Kim Nason, a lawyer representing JB2 partners, which has helped develop the project, said that all concerns regarding the air station have been addressed and they support the project. Amazon officials say $5 million in road and sewer improvements near the site will put in turning lanes at every intersection near the site, which does address comments the public made about it. Those changes will be made concurrently with the facility’s construction.
NCIDA board member Jerald Wolfgang asked if given the facility’s proximity to the airport, Amazon would consider bringing its airplanes as part of its shipping. Griggs said that while Amazon would be open to any considerations about its air operations, it is too preliminary in the process to discuss that viability.
John Bancroft, another representative for JB2 partners, said most of vehicles Amazon uses run on diesel fuel, but the company is anticipating bringing in electric vehicles as part of is aggressive sustainability program.
Despite being so close to the U.S.-Canada border, Griggs said the facility would mainly stick to Amazon’s U.S. operations.
Board member William Ross called this project a great generational project, which Niagara County has not seen since the Robert Moses Niagara Hydroelectric Power Station opened. Wolfgang, a trustee with Niagara County Community College, mentioned the school would be interested in providing training for future employees through its robotics program.
Board Chairman Mark Onesi said there would be a future public hearing about the facility, though the date has not yet been determined. He concurred with other board members in his support of the development.
“For the $49 million they’ll be paying, we’re getting $1.3 billion in community benefits,” Onesi said. “That’s nothing to shy away from.”
The Town of Niagara’s zoning board approved requested height and sign variances for the center earlier this week, with the town and county planning boards already giving their approval.
The Niagara Town Board will vote on final project approval at its next meeting on July 19.
