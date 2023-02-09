The Niagara County Industrial Development Agency reiterated its support on tax incentives to bring two fast food chains to downtown Niagara Falls.
The board gave its final approval for a five-year PILOT agreement and sales tax abatement for a new A&W franchise location at 303 Rainbow Blvd., the site of a former souvenir and convenience store. The total cost of construction would be $1.23 million and is asking for $136,796 in tax benefits, of which $106,796 come from property tax exemptions and the remaining $30,000 comes in sales tax exemptions.
The board already gave approval for a new Moe’s Southwest Grill location at its January meeting to be located inside the Wingate Hotel, which asked for $29,600 in sales tax exemptions.
Both sites would be owned and operated by Muhammad Shoaib, who operates the Papa John’s Pizza location out of the Quality Inn & Suites on 1st Street. The two new restaurants combined would create 30 new jobs.
Both projects also received funds from the Cataract Tourism Fund, which are used to revitalize the Niagara Falls downtown by giving toward tourism endeavors, not counting hotels. The A&W location will receive $185,250 and the Moe’s received $76,500.
A public hearing portion for the incentives took place on Jan. 30 at Niagara Falls City Hall, where several city and county officials, along with businesses and organizations, voiced their approval for this project as a way to give tourists more options to eat. Those voicing their support include Michael Casale, the commissioner of the Niagara County Department of Economic Development, the Aquarium of Niagara, Niagara USA Chamber, the Niagara County Building Trades, Rural Hospitality, Capitol Cleaners, and Destination Niagara USA.
In the time after the IDA gave its approval for these incentives through its meeting on Wednesday, the decision has drawn criticism from Buffalo-area lawmakers — state Sen. Sean Ryan and state Assemblyman Jon Rivera — who accused the IDA of exploiting a loophole that allows IDAs to subsidize retail outlets and fast food restaurants under limited circumstances.
They had pointed to a story run by news outlet Investigative Post where Shoaib reportedly said he would have opened the restaurants with or without financial assistance from the county.
“I believe it is a misunderstanding,” Shoaib said during the meeting. “I definitely need IDA help for these projects. That is why we’re here.”
Mark Gabriele, the agency counsel for the IDA, said these incentives do not exploit a loophole because the distressed area exception to retail is part of the statute to try and incite to come to highly distressed areas. Both the A&W and Moe’s applications stated their locations are in a distressed census tract where 45.5% of residents are below the federal poverty line and has an unemployment rate of 8.8%.
He also noted that in Shoaib’s initial application, he checked a box indicating that without these incentives, the project would not be financially viable.
“If it did not meet this guideline, and it did not meet those numbers, we wouldn’t have had it before us,” Gabriele said.
Both locations are planned to be completed this coming May.
