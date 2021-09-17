More than 50 companies with open positions have signed up to take part in Niagara County's Department of Employment and Training's outdoor career fair on Wednesday at Oppenheim Park in Wheatfield.
“This is our third career fair this summer and we have had a great turnout of both employers and job seekers with many successful matches,” said Donald Jablonksi, director of Employment and Training. “We have employers who are eager to hire and willing to train those with limited experience, so this could be a great time for a person to consider new opportunities that maybe they would not have considered in the past. It is certainly worth taking the time to attend and explore.”
Jablonksi said the event will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Oppenheim Park, 2713 Niagara Falls Blvd. in Wheatfield. No appointment is necessary.
“Our WorkSource1 team will also be present to let job seekers know of the services we have available to them, like resume writing and interview prep, as they conduct their job search,” said Jablonksi.
