Niagara County will distribute KN95 masks to local businesses free of charge on Thursday, drive-through style, at the Warren J. Rathke Public Safety Training Facility, 5574 Niagara Street Ext., Lockport, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The county Department of Emergency Services and Niagara USA Chamber of Commerce teamed up for the giveaway. Masks and signage relaying state masking requirements are available for any business in the county, though supplies are limited.
“As we have stated, we are taking an ‘educate to cooperate’ approach for masking and with that, we want to provide the necessary materials to help businesses comply,” said Becky Wydysh, chair of the Niagara County Legislature. “Our previous drive-through events have been hugely successful and we encourage businesses to take advantage of this opportunity.”
According to Jonathan Schultz, director of emergency services, the county has been shipped thousands of KN95 masks by New York state.
