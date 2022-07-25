The Niagara County Department of Employment and Training will host an outdoor career fair on Aug. 10 at Ida Fritz Park in Lockport.
The employment and training office said more than 50 companies offering open positions will be on hand for the event. Businesses will be located throughout the small park area to display information on their company and meet with job seekers. No appointment is necessary.
The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The park is located at 105 West Ave., across the way from the county courthouse. The rain date is Aug. 17.
“Our department receives calls every day from employers looking for workers to fill a host of positions,” said Don Jablonski, director of employment and training. “Anyone looking for a job, regardless of skill and educational level, should attend this event. Plus, our WorkSource1 team will be present to provide job seekers with services like resume writing and interview prep, so they have the support they need as they conduct their job search.”
To learn more about the career fair, visit www.worksource1.com/job-seeker/career-fair.
