The Niagara County Federation of Historical Societies’ Annual Congress will take place from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. April 29 at the Sanborn Farm Museum, 2660 Saunders Settlement Road. The gathering is open to all interested people. Three speakers will give presentations. Lunch is catered by Hoover Dairy. Admission is $30 per person and advance registration is required; call 716-434-7433.
The speakers and their presentations are:
• Anneliese Meck, manager of community lifeways at Genesee Country Village & Museum, “Getting Dressed in the 1880s.”
• Pete Ames, Town of Niagara Historian, virtual tour of the historic Witmer Cemetery, which he has been rehabilitating since 2019.
• Linda Hunter, “The Quilt Detective” and an American Quilters Society certified quilt appraiser, will try to identify the age, pattern, materials used, and other points of interest of quilts that attendees bring to the program.
