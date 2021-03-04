The Niagara County Golf Course will now offer a discount to veterans who have signed up for the county’s Thank a Vet program.
The Thank a Vet discount will be $2 off of nine holes, $4 off of 18 holes and 50 percent off any size bucket of balls at the driving range. That means a weekday 18-hole round of golf would only cost $15 for members of the Thank a Vet program.
Any Niagara County resident who was honorably discharged from the United States Armed Forces is eligible to receive a Thank a Vet card.
For more information on how to receive your card, contact the Niagara County Clerk’s Office at 439-7022.
A resolution asking the county Parks Department to join the Thank a Vet program and set up the discounted rate passed the legislature unanimously last month.
“The Thank A Vet program is just a small way to acknowledge those who served our country so when I realized the county golf course did not have a discount, I worked with County Clerk Joe Jastrzemski and Deputy Commissioner for Parks Jeff Gaston to put this together,” said Niagara County Legislator Jesse Gooch, the resolution's sponsor.
