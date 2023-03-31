Niagara County municipalities are looking to get federal relief from expenses related to Winter Storm Elliott. The county's three cities together stand to receive more than $250,000.
Earlier this month, the Federal Emergency Management Agency approved Gov. Kathy Hochul’s request for a Major Disaster Declaration for areas impacted by the Christmas-time blizzard. The incident period for this declaration is Dec. 23 through Dec. 28, 2022. The declaration allows reimbursement of any incurred expenses to those areas.
Under the declaration, Erie, Niagara, Genesee, St. Lawrence and Suffolk counties are eligible for the federal Public Assistance Program, a FEMA program that provides funding to support the restoration of publicly owned infrastructure. State, local, and tribal governments along with certain critical and essential private non-profit organizations are eligible to be reimbursed. Eligible expenses include damages to any publicly-owned or private non-profit building, system or equipment, work to remove debris and make repairs to facilities, and costs of employees, materials and equipment.
The declaration also unlocks federal reimbursement for snow removal operations in Erie and Niagara counties for a 48-hour period from Dec. 23 through Dec. 25. Funeral service is available to those impacted in Erie and Niagara counties where 47 people died during the storm.
Jonathan Schultz, Niagara County’s emergency services coordinator, said the county will look to get full reimbursement of its costs to respond to the storm, including departmental overtime, supplies, equipment use, and damage to some culverts in the county.
“The good thing was getting this major disaster declaration,” Schultz said. “Now municipalities and private non-profits can do requests for assistance.”
Niagara Falls Mayor Rob Restaino said his office is currently computing blizzard-related costs. The ballpark estimate is $40,000 for employee overtime and plowing-related expenses.
“This funding will help ease the budget strain from having to address these storms,” Restaino said. “We’re appreciative of that.”
North Tonawanda Mayor Austin Tylec said his city ended up with $165,000 in unforeseen expenses. Of that $100,000 is associated with overtime for DPW, fire department and police employees, fuel, and wear and tear on city vehicles. The remaining $65,000 is related to damages at Deerwood Golf Course, whose clubhouse suffered a blown furnace, burst pipes, and flooding, and has since been repaired.
Tylec said that if that $165,000 was put on North Tonawanda taxpayers, the result would be a 1% tax increase.
“It’s taken quite some time to get all the information together on our end,” Tylec said. “We don’t have a timeframe yet on the return of the $165,000. It could be any day or years from now.”
Timothy Russo, director of finance for the City of Lockport, said the city originally submitted a request for reimbursement of $115,135, but that amount was reduced to $52,681, due in part to snow removal costs being limited to the 48-hour window between Dec. 23 and Dec. 25. Of the $52,000 that's reimbursable, $32,000 is for labor costs, $8,000 for equipment use related to snow removal, $7,700 for road salt, $4,500 for repairs to a fire apparatus, and $1,000 for miscellaneous minor expenses.
The deadline for municipalities to submit requests for FEMA Public Assistance is April 10, after which the state Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Services will review and make any corrections before advancing requests to FEMA by April 14.
