Niagara County’s Forensics Laboratory is on a path that could lead to sanctions from a statewide oversight commission.
If sanctions are imposed, it would mark the first time in its history that the New York State Forensics Commission has taken such action.
Members of the commission, which is charged with overseeing the operations of forensics laboratories across New York, met behind closed doors for more than eight hours Thursday as part of their ongoing review of the inner-workings of Niagara County’s lab.
The marathon hearing, which was held almost entirely in executive session, followed the commission’s decision last month to cite Niagara County’s lab with eight violations, including misrepresentation of information, fabricating and backdating training documentation and participating in other activities “unbecoming of a laboratory.”
Following the lengthy executive session, commission members voted unanimously to form a committee to review information presented to the group on Thursday.
The committee is expected to issue a report on its findings before the commission’s next meeting on June 9.
Dr. Jill Dooley, director of the Office of Forensic Services, the state agency which provides staff support to the commission, described the committee’s work as part of the “next steps for laboratory sanctions.”
DCJS spokesperson Janine Kava said, in light of the volume of information presented on Thursday, the commission voted to form the working group to ensure a “comprehensive review” of all the information on Niagara County’s lab that it has received to date.
Commission officials did not disclose any reason for potential sanctions, nor did they publicly discuss what sort of sanctions the county lab could face.
Under New York state open government rules, public bodies like the forensics commission can convene behind closed doors in private meetings known as executive session under limited circumstances. One of the exemptions involves discussions about personnel.
In justifying its decision to meet in executive session on Thursday, Dooley noted at the outset of the hearing that the commission planned to discuss matters that could “lead to probation or other discipline for the forensics laboratory or persons in its employ.”
She also said matters to be discussed by the commission could result in disclosure of “confidential information or persons” or information that could “imperil public safety.”
According to Dooley, the portion of the meeting held in executive session would be considered “privileged and confidential” and exempt from release under New York’s Freedom of Information Law.
In open session at the end of Thursday’s meeting, Dooley noted that commission members agreed to allow one outsider into the behind-closed-doors session. That person was Pam Sale, vice president of the ANSI National Accreditation Board, commonly known as ANAB, which is the largest accreditation body in the United States.
In February, prior to issuance of the violations by the statewide commission, the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office, which oversees the operation of the county’s forensics lab, announced that the lab qualified for continuation of its International Standard Organization 17025 Accreditation from the ANSI National Accreditation Board.
In a release announcing the award, Niagara County Sheriff Michael Filicetti indicated that protocols and case work of the forensic laboratory were recently assessed by a team of technical assessors who evaluated the laboratory’s competence and conformance with accreditation requirements.
Filicetti previously said that he was not aware of the nature of the allegations that led to the violations.
He stressed that the violations were allegations that were not proven and that the lab continues to operate while the commission’s review process plays out.
Filicetti did not respond to a request for comment late Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.