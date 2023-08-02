LOCKPORT — The Niagara County Fair kicked off on Wednesday with a breakfast that was long awaited and vastly enjoyed.
Along with public officials, approximately 600 people lined up as the Farm City Breakfast went buffet style for 2023.
The breakfast was preceded by an invocation by retired Niagara County clerk and former pastor of Concordia Lutheran Church, Wayne Jagow.
He said that this year his wife asked if he knew how many years he’d been praying at the breakfast. He didn’t know, he said, but she did.
“She said, ‘About 50 years!’ — That’s a lot of sausage!”
Laughter from the crowd cropped up as Jagow continued.
“The remarkable thing about that is seeing generations of generations here,” he said. “Some of the kids I saw back then, are grandparents and they’re bringing their grandkids here!”
Out in the rest of the fair, 4-H members were tending to their steers. Three high schoolers, aged 15, 16 and 18, we’re happy to be in attendance. It was a great way to see friends, explained Colton Frerichs, a junior at Wilson High School.
Frerichs also noted that he intended to use the money that he earned through caring for and showing the beef cows to further his education, maybe as he worked toward becoming a New York State Police trooper or another career in law enforcement.
His older sister, Lilah Frerichs, a senior in Wilson, said that caring for the animals taught her more about herself.
“When you care for and show animals, you learn how to help people in a different way,” she said, also saying money from her work will go to her future, hopefully as an elementary teacher.
Justin Rogers, executive director of the Cornell Cooperative Extension, which hosts the yearly event, pointed out new and old features of the this year’s fair.
“The staples are here,” he said. “The livestock. The auction. The animals shows. All the food vendors — all the fair food that you look for.”
Rogers also mentioned the petting zoo, the Kidbuck$ Game Show and Gizmo D. Robot, as well as the kangaroo exhibit which also came back to the fair after last year’s success.
In the end, Rogers said Wednesday the fair was starting out great and he’s already making plans for next year.
“There’s always some good things going on, lots of great entertainment,” he said. “Just a great family friendly environment.”
The fair will continue until Sunday. Admission is $10 per person but kids under six are free. On Sunday, admission is $7 per person or $20 per carload. More information can be found at cceniagaracounty.org/niagara-county-fair.
