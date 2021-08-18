LOCKPORT — Niagara County’s top public health official said Wednesday that the county has entered a fourth surge in novel coronavirus infections.
But Public Health Director Dan Stapleton also said the recent increase in the number of COVID-19 infections and the region’s overall positivity rate are less troubling than a surge in February.
“Our numbers are going up,” Stapleton told the Gazette. “But compared to where we were in January and February, they’re not horrible.”
Stapleton said the metrics used to measure the seriousness of the surge have “bounced” both up and down in the past several weeks and the county has recorded two deaths from the disease between Aug. 5 and Wednesday. But the public health chief said one of the most important metrics being tracked by his office, hospitalizations from COVID infections, has remained low.
In the past week, hospitalizations have been caught in half, from six to three.
“Since early on (in the pandemic), one of the keys has been hospitalizations,” Stapleton said. “It was the number one thing we were concerned about.”
The county reported 149 new COVID-19 cases in the week ending Wednesday, down from 150 new cases the previous week. That brings the county’s total number of cases since the start of the pandemic in March 2020 to 20,351.
Of the 155 currently active cases in the county, 152 are isolating at home. Stapleton said the key to controlling new cases remains raising the number of vaccinated residents in the county.
“Until we get our number of vaccinations up, you’re going to have (new) cases,” he said. “We hope people will take the vaccinations, they are widely available. I really would like to get a higher percentage of the (Niagara County) population vaccinated.”
Tracking by the New York State Department of Health shows a robust 68% of those 18 years and older, living in Niagara County, have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
“We’ve been stubbornly at the high 60% rate here,” Stapleton said, noting that the number of vaccinations being administered at clinic sites have remained low compared to rates in April and May. “We only had 62 (vaccinations) at the (Niagara County) fair. We’re putting in a lot more effort at getting vaccinations.”
Stapleton said the county will be offering vaccine clinics at both Niagara County Community College and Niagara University between Aug. 25 and Sept. 2. All the clinics are free and open to the public.
The county’s positivity rate fell from 3.3% to 2.8% in the last week. A positivity rate of 1% or lower is generally viewed as an indication that virus infections are under control.
Stapleton said 100 percent of the new COVID-19 cases in the country are a result of the virus’ Delta variant. He also said that one-third of so-called break-through cases for vaccinated individuals are also a result of the Delta variant of the virus.
“You can still get (the disease),” Stapleton said. “But the chances you’ get hospitalized or die are so much lower.”
The pubic health director again said there are no current plans for the county to return to mask mandates. But he did say county officials are calling on residents to follow the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s current guidance on the use of masks.
The CDC recommends that all persons “wear a mask indoors in public if you are in an area of substantial or high transmission.”
“We do know masks decrease your likelihood of getting infected,” Stapleton said.
