An agreement reached Tuesday between Niagara County and Eastern Niagara Hospital has cleared the way for the use of the former Newfane hospital facility as a site for individuals placed under quarantine with COVID-19.
County officials agreed to the deal in an attempt to ensure they are ready for what they see as the inevitable spread of the virus to the area, with the first confirmed case being announced late Tuesday evening. Daniel Stapleton, the county public health director, said there is 14 quarantined in Niagara County currently, which is an increase of two from yesterday.
With the ENH and county deal, there would be 30-plus beds available to quarantine individuals that might not have a suitable environment with their residence for quarantine, such as if they are sharing it with someone with a compromised immune system.
Stapleton said the facility will be ready for use by the end of Tuesday.
"We’re going forward as if we have a positive case and working at increasing the testing and sample access," Stapleton said.
ENH closed down the former hospital last year, with officials saying it was not fiscally feasible to keep it open.
“We are pleased to work closely with Niagara County to utilize hospital resources for the betterment of the public health. It is our common goal to ensure the public health of our community and prevent the COVID-19 pandemic from accelerating in our region, to the greatest extent possible. While the need today is to use the facility to house quarantined individuals, Eastern Niagara Hospital, in conjunction with Niagara County, will continue to monitor the public health needs of the region and will evaluate the best usage of the facility on an ongoing basis," ENH CEO Anne McCaffrey said in a statement.
County Manager Richard Updegrove said the deal is reviewed monthly and costs $5,000 a month.
In a Tuesday phone interview, McCaffrey said the facility has 32 rooms with bathrooms that could be used. She added that with the facility being a former hospital it was in "very good condition" and to reopen it was just a matter of putting beds into the rooms.
McCaffrey noted that the hospital is just leasing the facility and not staffing it, but if someone needs medical care they can come to the hospital in Lockport.
As a result of the coronavirus pandemic, hospital administrators have made some decisions to ensure safety and health of everyone, McCaffrey said of the Lockport's locations necessary changes. On Monday, Hospital Spokesperson Carolyn Moore said visitors to the hospital would be restricted starting Tuesday, as well anyone visiting the Lockport hospital would be screened prior and given a mask.
There is no other facilities the hospital is looking to offer for quarantine space, but there is additional patient rooms available, McCaffrey noted. She expects that 30 more rooms could be made available. There is currently 40 medical surgical beds and 8 ICU beds at the hospital.
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo has warned of the state's health care system being overwhelmed if proper procedures are not taken, and McCaffrey said that despite only one confirmed COVID-19 case in Niagara County they are preparing.
"We’re preparing that it will be coming. Certainly we have lots of work ... But it’s uncertain at this point what that surge of patients will be," McCaffrey said. "It’s a system wide issue that we need to look at hospital availability and the economics of hospitals.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.