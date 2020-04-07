Niagara County corrections officer tests positive for COVID-19

A corrections officer working at the Niagara County jail has tested positive for COVID-19.
Niagara County Acting Sheriff Michael J. Filicetti announced that the corrections officer, who has been off work for the past two weeks after developing symptoms relating to the virus, is recovering at home.
The officer is the first employee of the sheriff's office to be diagnosed with COVID-19, according to Filicetti.
"The Niagara County Correctional Facility has been proactive in efforts to combat the virus coming into the facility with many steps taken to ensure the safety and health of the inmates and staff. All visitation and programs were halted early in March and screening of all inmates, staff and vendors entering the facility began around the same time. In addition, all staff have been provided with the appropriate personal protective equipment, including N95 masks. Cleaning has been enhanced in all areas of the facility to follow health department guidelines," Filicetti said.
Filicetti said the sheriff’s office has partnered with the Niagara County Health Department to ensure that testing is available to any staff member showing symptoms.
“The safety and health of our staff and inmates is my number one priority. I am thankful that our officer is recovering from this virus, and our staff remains diligent in trying to prevent COVID-19 from entering the Niagara County Correctional Facility," Filicetti said.
