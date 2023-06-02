Niagara County has a temporary provider in place for assisting existing ambulance services.
At its May meeting, the Niagara County Legislature authorized a contact for EMS services with Mercy Flight to not exceed $593,850, for the period of June 1 to Oct. 31, 2023. The resolution states the county will use funds from the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Fund to pay the contract.
The agreement provides two ambulances manned by Mercy EMS workers at a cost of $2,775 per day, with revenue generated from the medical transports expected to reduce that amount.
County Emergency Services Director Jonathan Schultz and County Manger Richard Updegrove both said this would not be a takeover of existing services, but an effort to get more EMS workers out there. The ambulances would arrive by June 15.
“During the daytime, most of their volunteers work during the day, when it’s hardest to get ambulances out,” Schultz said of volunteer services.
Updegrove said as EMS volunteers are already experiencing high call volumes, Eastern Niagara Hospital is planned to close on June 17 and the county was concerned it would exacerbate those numbers. They contacted other private services who have worked in the county, with Twin City Ambulance, as stated in the resolution, requested to submit a proposal.
“Mercy Flight has the equipment and manpower to dedicate ambulances to Niagara County during periods of high-call volume,” Updegrove said.
The county legislature also awarded a contract in April to Dr. John McNamara of UB|MD Emergency Medicine to be the emergency services medical director, not to exceed $19,900, who will oversee these efforts. It has been working with the Center for Governmental Research to examine Niagara County’s role in assisting ambulance and EMS services, with a goal of providing long-term, stable, and efficient services to the public. It is expected to deliver a report to the county later this year.
Last June, the Niagara County Legislature agreed to put county employees in two ambulances to supplement existing services. Declining EMS volunteers had been an issue for at least the past decade, but has grown post-pandemic due to losing fire company volunteers.
Schultz said it has been a long process involving acquiring equipment and figuring out how to best implement the service.
Mercy Flight had previously been in talks to become a service provider for Lockport which eventually granted approval for the city’s fire department to conduct ambulance service. Since Feb. 14, it has received 1,600 calls in the city.
Lockport Common Council President Paul Beakman said the legislature squandered its opportunity to install a similar government-run ambulance service.
“Some officials in Lockport had common sense and understanding of what the community’s needs are,” Beakman said. “Clearly, county legislators do not.”
