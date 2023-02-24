With the Niagara County Legislature's approval this week, the county is transferring a cargo trailer to the Town of Niagara Active Hose Fire Company.
The 2010 Sure Trac Cargo Trailer was previously used by the county Department of Emergency Services. After updating equipment, the department declared the Sure Trac as surplus, around the same time that Niagara Active Hose was searching for a cargo trailer to haul heavy equipment during emergency situations, according to legislator Chris Robins.
The vote to transfer the property was unanimous.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.