The Niagara County Legislature held its final meetings of the year in Lockport on Tuesday.
The regularly-scheduled meeting was followed by the budget meeting, including final passage of the 2022 county budget.
Partisan clashes developed on several proposed amendments as the budget was voted on and passed.
Outgoing Minority Leader Dennis Virtuoso (D-NF), who was attending his final meeting after 30-years of service in the body, proposed a series of amendments he said were designed to eliminate the property tax levy increase proposed in the County Manager’s tentative budget.
Each amendment was defeated along a party-line vote, Virtuoso said.
Niagara County Public Information Officer, Kevin Schuler, called the minority resolutions “political theater.”
Raises for several county department heads were also contentious, said Virtuoso, as Democratic legislators were caught off guard by their inclusion in budget-related legislation designed to provide premium pay to county frontline workers who continued to provide essential services during Covid-related shutdowns of non-essential services.
“They bypassed the committee system and then dropped these budget resolutions at the last minute,” said Virtuoso. “These raises should be discussed and studied in committee.”
“The money for the raises was included in the proposed budget,” said Schuler, “the dollar amounts for each position were not included (until the budget amendment).”
Virtuoso pointed to 15 raises for various positions, ranging in cost from about $800 for a purchasing agent, to $20,500 for a county attorney position.
Projected sales tax revenue for 2022 was another area of contention as a Democratic proposal to increase the amount by $750,000 was defeated. Majority Republicans voted to pass an alternate proposal to increase total sales tax projections for 2022 by $350,000 over the amount proposed by the county manager.
The tentative (proposed) budget projected sales tax revenues at around $74.7 million. Sales tax collections were about $74.3 million for 2020.
For 2021, “we are definitely up,” said County Treasurer Kyle R. Andrews, who said he was “conservatively projecting $76 million” in sales tax receipts by year’s end.
“In the second half of the year (collections) have definitely accelerated, after being down in the first-half they have definitely picked up,” said Andrews. He said the collections had picked up significantly in summer months but have since slowed some.
Under-projection of the sales tax revenues is “building a cushion on the backs of the taxpayers,” said Virtuoso. “Let’s lower taxes, people need tax relief.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.