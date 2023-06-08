Smoke from Canadian wildfires continues to have a big impact on the region as Western New York’s air quality is forecasted to reach unhealthy levels today by the state Department of Environmental Conservation.
At a press briefing Wednesday, Gov. Kathy Hochul said Western New York is in the crosshairs.
Hochul said northerly winds throughout the atmosphere bringing the smoke down from Canada are heading west toward Western New York.
“Right now, they’re having a slight reprieve compared to what we’re experiencing in New York City and in Albany. So, this plume, if you follow it, it is moving. Right now, it is shifting further west, and I want people in Western New York to be ready for that,” Hochul said.
The poor air quality on Wednesday was already impacting local schools, outdoor events and other aspects of Niagara County life.
DEC officials said Wednesday air quality is forecasted to reach “Unhealthy” AQI levels today in Western New York due to fine particulate matter from the intense wildfires that have spread from the western provinces to Quebec, with hundreds of forest fires burning. The smoke has traveled into the United States, resulting in a number of air quality alerts issued since May.
In Niagara Falls, the continued smokey conditions led to a cancellation of outdoor activities at the school district Wednesday and today, and potentially Friday.
Similar action was taken at local school districts across Niagara County. Both Newfane and Lockport school districts canceled all outdoor activities. In Wilson, an outdoor jazz concert was brought inside and a sixth grade field trip was cancelled.
Falls Superintendent Mark Laurrie said that for today, the district will cancel any outside and walking field trips and ask physical education classes to remain inside. He will make a decision tomorrow on whether to continue this into Friday.
“We’ve been monitoring it very closely,” he said, with the smoke not impacting any other activities in the district. The grounds and maintenance crew will also be doing their work inside to be respectful of their air quality.
Of the 11 schools in the district, only LaSalle and Gaskell Preparatory Schools do not have air conditioning inside.
Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office has recommended that school district’s statewide cancel outdoor activities because of the smoke. According to forecasts for the day, much of the state outside of the North Country was in an air quality index of unhealthy to very unhealthy.
Outside of the school districts, Wednesday’s Niagara Falls fireworks program was cancelled with air quality conditions being reviewed on a daily basis, with updated status reports issued at noon.
“Our message right now is going to be reiterated multiple times because it is simply, stay indoors,” Hochul said. “Outdoors is dangerous in just about every part of our state, not just vulnerable communities, but literally everyone. We normally are accustomed to talking about children, babies, people with compromised immune systems, senior citizens, but this is something that’s having an effect on everyone.”
To help protect people, the state is making available 1,000,000 N95 masks. “They will be made available at state facilities,” Hochul said. “We have over 400,000 distributed to members of the public at state parks, MTA stations, Javits Center, Port Authority Bus Terminal and anywhere else people need them. We’re also having 600,000 masks available at Homeland Security stockpiles for local governments to pick up.”
