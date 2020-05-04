Niagara Charter School offering food boxes on Tuesday

Niagara Charter School, in partnership with Feedmore WNY, will be offering emergency food kits to needy individuals and families from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. today at the school, located at 2077 Lockport Road in Niagara Falls.
The emergency boxes include canned goods and other food items. You do not need to be a food stamp recipient to qualify. Anyone who is need of extra food at this time is invited to participate.
Additional food distribution sessions will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on the first and third Tuesdays of the month.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.