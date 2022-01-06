Niagara Charter School has been named a recipient of a Capacity Building Grant from Terra Science and Education.
The school was awarded $5,000 to purchase three mobile STEAM Carts. STEAM is an acronym for science, technology, engineering, art and math. Art was added to reflect the advantage creativity brings to solving complex problems. The grant project, led by teacher Sherrie Tracy, will encourage K-3 students to engage in hands-on learning that supports collaboration, critical thinking and engagement. The STEAM Carts will be used throughout the year to ensure students gain and retain foundational knowledge in science, math, and cross-content critical thinking.
Niagara Charter School is among 20 organizations across New York state awarded 2022 Capacity Building Grants from Terra Science and Education. For the 2022 grant cycle, Terra received 40 applications requesting more than $152,000 in grant funds. Terra awarded a total of $68,973.88 in grants.
The Terra Capacity Building Grant Program accepts applications from schools and educational non-profits proposing projects that build long-term capacity with the potential to impact a number of students for years to come. Grant awards range from $1,000 to a maximum or $5,000.
Terra Science and Education is a 501(c)3 organization based in Syracuse. For more information email info@terraed.org or visit the website at www.terraed.org.
