Niagara Area Habitat for Humanity is hosting a one-of-a-kind Habitat ReSale Pop-up Store at its new office location from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 7.
Funds raised will help Habitat build homes for families in need, and keeps extra building supplies and home furnishings out of landfills. Items for sale will have been donated to the Habitat ReSale Pop-Up Store and are then sold to the community at a fraction of retail price.
Niagara Area Habitat for Humanity is now accepting donations of new or gently used home construction materials and household furniture and home décor items for this fundraiser. Donations can be dropped off at Habitat’s new location at 1221 Main St., lower, during normal business hours through Oct. 23 or from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17. Please call with questions or to set up an appointment to drop off your items.
Items that will be accepted are as follows: Kitchen cabinet sets (whole sets, partial sets, and individual cabinets); working appliances; new/sales-floor home furniture such as hutches, buffets, dressers, night stands, vanities, couches/love seats, chairs, and dining sets; new building materials; new hardware; new windows (vinyl and wood); countertops (non-Formica); and doors (solid core with frames, exterior entrance with frames, hollow core with frames, sliding glass or French doors).
Niagara Area Habitat for Humanity has been building homes in Niagara County since 1993, in both North Tonawanda and Niagara Falls. Our work has helped to build 29 houses, each one creating more than $70,000 in positive impact to the respective cities while providing strength, stability, self-reliance and shelter for numerous families and the neighborhoods they live in.
If you have any questions, contact the Habitat’s office at 265-9010 ext. 103, or by email: blee@niagarahabitat.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.