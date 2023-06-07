Niagara County is among the dozens of counties named in a suit filed by New York City officials over a refusal to take in new migrants, the latest escalation in an ongoing battle between the city and local leaders across the state.
The suit was filed in state court on Wednesday. It accuses at least 31 counties across New York of seeking to “wall off their borders” to asylum seekers through “xenophobic” orders that violate state and federal law.
“These counties have implemented misguided and unlawful executive orders premised on false claims that the prospect of a few hundred asylum seekers sheltered at the city’s expense across multiple counties constitute an emergency and imperil public safety,” said Sylvia Hinds-Radiz, a lawyer for the city.
The lawsuit names Niagara County and Legislature Chair Rebecca Wydysh. Neighboring Orleans County and Legislature Chair Lynne Johnson are also listed, according to Spectrum News.
On May 18, Niagara County issued a state of emergency barring local hotel and motel owners from accepting asylum seekers from New York City.
In a press release, several county officials, including legislature Majority Leader Randy Bradt, R-North Tonawanda, and Niagara County Social Services Commissioner Meghan Lutz, suggested Niagara County lacks the resources and accommodations to accept immigrants from New York City.
“We are not without compassion, but we simply lack the resources to do it,” Bradt said.
In response to questions about the nature and origin of the warning, Niagara County Manager Richard Updegrove said, in conservations with other county leaders, local officials were made aware of outreach by the state across upstate communities.
“There has been conversation about Orleans, Oswego and Cattaraugus as well. At this point, probably a dozen or more counties have taken similar action to ours with more by the minute," he said on May 18. "There is a lack of transparency from the state that is causing great consternation with county leaders.”
Updegrove also said that a call organized by the New York State Association of Counties last week with New York state leaders included a request from the state for counties to submit potential sheltering opportunities.
Updegrove acknowledged that, to the best of the county’s knowledge, there is no formal process for deciding where immigrants in New York City go.
“The background conversations have only increased since then, which is why we needed to make a policy decision in advance,” he said. “One of the lessons we took away from Covid is that the state will make a decision at a moment’s notice and leave counties scrambling to catch up. It would be irresponsible on our end to not have thought about this issue until there are buses on the Thruway headed in our direction.”
New York City has struggled to care for an influx of asylum seekers in recent months, converting hotels and houses of worship to shelters as Mayor Eric Adams repeatedly declared that the city had reached its limit on new arrivals. Last month, the city began busing dozens of migrants to a handful of hotels north of the city.
The move triggered a cascade of emergency declarations by local officials, from Long Island to Niagara County. The orders threatened criminal and financial penalties against New York City and any hotels or other businesses that aided in the relocation of migrants.
Some county officials raised fears of crime or overcrowding, while others said they couldn’t afford to provide care for the migrants if the city stopped paying for the hotel rooms.
“We are not equipped to humanely assist these individuals, which eventually we’re going to have to do,” said Ed Day, the Republican executive of Rockland County, one of the first counties to receive migrants from New York City.
On Tuesday, in a separate lawsuit, a federal judge issued a preliminary injunction barring Rockland County and Orange County from enforcing their broad emergency orders that aimed to ban migrants from hotels.
The injunction comes in a suit brought by the New York Civil Liberties Union on behalf of individual asylum seekers, and does not apply to the efforts to ban migrants across the state. It also does not impact an existing order by a state judge that temporarily prevents the city from housing migrants at specific hotels in Orange and Rockland County.
Amy Belsher, a senior staff attorney at the NYCLU, said she hoped the ruling would serve as a precursor for a wider ruling in state court. She said many of the county executive orders were nearly identical.
“They’re unlawful and unconstitutional in the same ways and we’re hopeful that other municipalities will look at this decision and rescind their orders," Belsher said.
— The Associated Press contributed to this report.
