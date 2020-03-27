NFTA waives bus and metro fares

BUFFALO -- The Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority has announced that it will suspend fare collection on all bus routes, paratransit service and Metro Rail, beginning Friday.
The authority said it was taking the action in response to the coronavirus pandemic and to enable modifications in operations that will increase safety for riders and operators.
Because there is no fare collection, passengers will be asked to use rear doors when boarding and exiting buses. Those who have special needs or mobility issues may still use front doors.
NFTA officials said the measures are intended to maximize social distancing to help protect employees and riders. Metro continues to follow and promote the advice coming from state and local health care officials and will continue to keep passengers and employees safe during this time of concern, officials said.
Metro Bus and Rail have increased cleaning schedules. Buses, rail cars, rail stations and other locations are subjected to regular deep-cleaning using hospital-grade sanitizing agents.
Bus operators have access to disposable gloves and sanitizing wipes to do additional cleaning. Metro also has put cleaners in the field to sanitize buses multiple times throughout the day.
