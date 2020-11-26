The Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority is partnering with FeedMore WNY to help collect food for those impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The goal is to collect as many canned goods and non-perishables as possible. This year, putting food on the table is a struggle more than ever for many families, and especially as we go into the holiday season.
If you would like to help those in need in our community, you can provide a contactless donation through YouGiveGoods.com/drive-nfta. Items may also be dropped off at the following locations:
• NFTA Metro Customer Service Center, Downtown Bus Station, 181 Ellicott St., Buffalo
• Buffalo Airport Fire House, 120 Amherst Villa Road, Buffalo
• FeedMore WNY, 91 Holt St., Buffalo
FeedMore WNY exists to make sure our hungry community members of all ages, backgrounds and circumstances have enough nutritious food to eat. However, FeedMore WNY cannot fulfill its mission without the support of the community. Prior to the pandemic, FeedMore WNY served as many as 135,000 individuals in any given month. Since COVID-19 hit Western New York in March, thousands more people have been reaching out for food assistance.
“We are thrilled to partner with FeedMore WNY in collecting food donations to support our community, which is facing such significant challenges brought about by the pandemic.” said Kimberley Minkel, executive director, NFTA.
As many as one in six people in FeedMore WNY’s four-county service area may struggle with hunger due to the pandemic.
“We are grateful to our friends at the NFTA for holding this important food drive to benefit our struggling community members, and we encourage everyone to donate online or at the designated drop off locations to support our neighbors in need,” said Tara A. Ellis, president and CEO of FeedMore WNY.
Local businesses are welcome to participate, either by collecting food donations or submitting online financial donations. COVID-19 protocols are in place to ensure participant safety remains the top priority throughout the campaign.
