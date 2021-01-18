Niagara Falls, NY (14301)

Today

Cloudy skies with a few snow showers later in the day. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30%..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low 28F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.