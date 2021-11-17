NFTA Police are investigating an assault that took place at the bus station on Portage Road in Niagara Falls around 7:20pm Tuesday.
Niagara Falls Police, Niagara Falls Fire, and AMR responded to the bus station for an assault with a weapon. Upon arrival, Niagara Falls Police located a male with a knife wound to the face. It was described as a slice wound to the right cheek.
The male was treated by Niagara Falls Fire and AMR at the scene and transported to the Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center.
Due to the incident occuring inside the bus station, Falls police requested NFTA Police to the scene. Officers were advised that NFTA Police were responding from Buffalo.
While waiting for NFTA Police, additional officers/detectives checked the area for the alleged suspect. They located a male matching the suspect's description near Pine and Portage. Officers detained the male and transported him back to the bus station.
NFTA Police arrived on scene and took over the investigation. At last report, police were awaiting a review of video surveillance to confirm the male's alleged involvement
