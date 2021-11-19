NFTA-Metro has announced what it describes as “new and improved bus routes” in the Falls.
Officials with the regional transportation authority said the new network of routes will provide “intuitive, logical service that will serve the current needs of riders.”
“The new network in Niagara Falls focuses on getting riders to and from key destinations for work and quality of life needs like the Niagara Falls Outlet, downtown Niagara Falls, and the Pine Avenue and Niagara Falls Boulevard corridors,” Tom George, Director of Public Transportation for the NFTA, said. “We continuously look for ways to match service with our ridership, with the goal of enhancing our riders’ experience.”
The new network will include service between Buffalo and Niagara Falls via the new 77 bus, an express service, operating from downtown Buffalo to downtown Niagara Falls all day. It will also provide streamlined service to NCCC, with increased frequency and the addition of weekend service.
NFTA will also begin new service to the job center at Vantage International Business Park.
The new service wil begin on Dec. 5. More detailed information is available at the NFTA-Metro web site https://metro.nfta.com/2021network.
