Since registering as a lobbyist in New York earlier this year, Niagara Falls Redevelopment has made contact with local economic development officials and a total of four state lawmakers who, according to one of the company’s reports filed with the state, were engaged by the company on the topic of “goodwill.”
One of two NFR bi-monthly lobbying reports filed with the state’s Commission on Ethics and Lobbying in Government lists contact during the months of March and April with “local economic development officials and employees” on the topic of “municipal land use” with a focus on “eminent domain procedure.” The report does not identify any of the officials involved by name.
The same report indicates that an NFR also discussed “state land use” with Senate Minority Leader Rob Ortt, R-North Tonawanda, state Sen. Tim Kennedy, D-Buffalo, and two Republican Assembly members from Niagara County, Mike Norris of Lockport and Angelo Morinello of Niagara Falls.
The filing sums up the “focus” of those lobbying activities in one word: “Goodwill.”
In a more recent filing, covering the company’s lobbying activities during May and June, NFR noted that it engaged in what the company described as “grassroots lobbying” with Ortt and Morinello.
NFR spokesperson James Haggerty confirmed that all of the company’s lobbying activities are carried out by NFR’s Executive Vice President for Development Roger Trevino, who registered as a lobbyist in New York earlier this year.
Haggerty said the focus of the company’s lobbying has remained primarily on one subject: ongoing litigation over eminent domain.
Last week, the New York State Supreme Court Appellate Division Fourth Department issued a ruling that would allow the city to acquire 10 acres of NFR’s property, through its power of eminent domain, for the purposes of developing Mayor Robert Restaino’s proposed $150 million “events campus” known as Centennial Park.
NFR, through Haggerty, vowed to appeal the ruling shortly after it was issued by the court.
Haggerty described it as NFR’s “absolute right to petition the government for a redress of grievances such as the improper taking of private property.” He said it is particularly important in this case because some city officials are “spreading falsehoods and misinformation” about the current eminent domain litigation and NFR’s plan involving the 10 acres in question — a $1.5 billion data center known as the Niagara Digital Campus.
“Roger Trevino’s filings disclose his activities and communications as required by law — and, in fact, it should be noted that under state lobbying laws, there is an exception related to communications regarding litigation or other adjudicatory proceedings,” Haggerty said in response to questions about the company’s lobbying reports. “To that end, NFR has communicated with all city council members regarding the litigation, as well as state officials and others, including members of the community who have a genuine interest in seeing the city not waste millions upon millions on unnecessary eminent domain litigation.”
As to “falsehoods,” Haggerty said one involves the suggestion that NFR’s partner, Toronto-based Urbacon, proposed a data center in response to the mayor’s Centennial Park idea when, in fact, Urbacon and NFR representatives privately discussed the project with city officials “a full eight months” before Restaino unveiled the Centennial Park proposal.
More recently, Haggerty said, city officials have wrongfully asserted that the city council doesn’t have the right to negotiate or enter into contracts or approve settlements when the city charter says otherwise.
In a 4-1 vote last week, Falls council members agreed to retain Jeffrey Palumbo, a partner in the Buffalo-based law firm Block, Longo, LaMarca and Brzezinski, to evaluate a proposed settlement agreement from NFR that would involve the company giving the city a vacant 13th Street gymnasium building and $3.5 million in exchange for the council voting to drop pursuit of eminent domain.
Sources have told told the Gazette that the settlement was brokered during private talks involving Republican City Council Chair David Zajac, fellow Republican Councilman Vincent Cauley and Trevino.
Both Zajac and Cauley have admitted having conversations about the eminent domain proceedings and NFR’s proposed data center project with Trevino.
A spokesperson for Restaino said the company’s lobbying efforts did not involve the mayor himself.
Falls public information officer Aaron Ferguson, in an email in response to questions from the newspaper, indicated that the mayor’s office was not aware of any lobbying activities involving NFR and any other members of Restaino’s administration.
Ferguson indicated that the mayor’s office does not know what NFR has done, “other than what has been reported in local media relative to the city council Chairman Zajac and council member Cauley.”
However, Haggerty said Trevino met with Restaino at Morinello’s office on June 12.
At that time, Haggerty said the mayor was “not willing” to discuss the settlement proposal being considered by the city council. He added that no one at any level of the city government has ever responded to NFR after it was sent the proposal to the mayor’s office at the beginning of June.
Morinello initially said he had no involvement in any lobbying sessions involving NFR, its data center or Centennial Park. On Friday, he said he did arrange the June 12 meeting in his office with Trevino and Restaino but did not consider that a form of “lobbying” as he called the meeting himself.
“It wasn’t lobbying and I don’t know why they put it down as lobbying,” Morinello said. “They never contacted me. I asked for the meeting. It was my call of a meeting so I didn’t consider that lobbying.”
Morinello said he brokered the meeting in hopes of breaking the stalemate between the two sides.
“It was me as the assemblyman, not lobbying, just calling a meeting of two constituents who were not proceeding for the benefit of all the citizenry,” Morinello said.
Morinello said he has seen Trevino and Restaino at recent events that he was invited to attend. He said he has not discussed the data center or Centennial Park with either of them since the June 12 meeting in his office.
“The results of that (meeting) I have no idea, except I’ve not seen the two of them make any statement about talking to each other, but I don’t really know,” he added.
As to his opinions about the data center and Centennial Park ideas, Morinello said, if possible, he favors doing both.
“My position has always been they are both great,” he said of the dueling proposals in the Falls. “We need both and let’s stop playing games and let’s get something done.”
“I am not going to pick and chose winners and lose,” he added. “I just want to see the whole thing flourish.”
A spokesperson for Ortt’s office refused to discuss the contents of NFR’s lobbying reports, saying questions should be directed to the company as the senator has “no involvement in preparing their reports.”
Ortt’s spokesperson Matthew Mosher did not respond to questions about whether the senator supports NFR’s data center, Centennial Park or both.
Instead, Mosher issued a statement that read as follows:
“In his capacity as an elected representative, Senator Ortt regularly meets with elected officials and businesses to discuss potential projects in his district. The senator has had discussions with the mayor of Niagara Falls, and representatives from NFR to learn about several project proposals, and will continue to be engaged in discussions to improve the City of Niagara Falls.”
In a statement issued in response to questions, Paul Bologna, chief of staff for Norris, said the assemblyman did not have any meetings with NFR on any topic based upon the assemblyman’s recollection.
“Further, I would need more specificity about the date, time and location about the referenced contact on the filing,” the statement from Norris indicated.
As to whether he supports the proposed data center or Centennial Park or both, in his statement Norris said:
“I generally support the concept of both projects which will benefit our county economically, however I also want to carefully review the specific and comprehensive details of cost estimates, private commitments and potential governmental economic development incentives of these substantial projects as they evolve in time.”
Molly Hirschbeck, a spokesperson for Kennedy, said the senator declined comment on the matter which is outside of his district and currently involved in litigation.
