Niagara Falls Redevelopment (NFR) and an affiliated company, Blue Apple Properties Inc., have filed another lawsuit in the New York State Supreme Court Appellate Division Fourth Department seeking to overturn a ruling by a four-judge panel of the appeals court that found the city of Niagara Falls has the right, under eminent domain, to take some of NFR’s South End land holdings and use the property for a public purpose.
The latest suit comes even as the appeals court is currently considering another motion by NFR, seeking permission to have New York’s highest court review the Fourth Department’s earlier decision on the South End land owner’s challenge to the legality of the use of eminent domain to take up to 12 acres of undeveloped land for the city’s proposed Centennial Park project.
The motion, filed with the Fourth Department on Monday, asks for the court to allow lawyers for NFR to re-argue their original challenge to the city’s eminent domain proceedings. The NFR lawyers claim in their court filing that they have a “recent discovery of new evidence” that should lead the appellate court to reverse its ruling in favor of the city.
In an affidavit filed with the court, an NFR attorney claims that after the appellate division’s ruling, upholding the city’s eminent domain proceedings, the city issued a request for proposals (RFP) seeking a consultant to review the proposed Centennial Park project and that the consultant is being asked to “figure if (the city) should move forward (with Centennial Park) and “if so, where it should place its purported project.”
The NFR attorney also claims that the RFP directs the consultant to review property locations other than the 10 to 12 acres of land, described as 907 Falls St. and an adjacent portion of property along John Daly Memorial Parkway, that the city has said is their preferred location for Centennial Park.
Attorney Ryan C. Altieri argues that the inclusion of other potential sites for the $150 million park and events center makes the city’s eminent domain Determinations and Findings “procedurally and substantively defective.”
“This new evidence proves what (NFR) has argued from the outset, namely that the city is till trying to figure out whether and where Centennial Park should be built, which means it is impossible that the City has the constitutionally required public use for the taking (of NFR’s property).”
In an email to the Gazette, NFR spokesperson James Haggerty admits the legal maneuver is a long shot.
“The granting of NFR’s request request would be unusual,” Haggerty wrote. “But NFR’s lawyers believe that the RFP is new evidence that clearly shows that the city is still trying to figure out whether they should undertake such a project and — as importantly — where it should be located. This directly contradicts what the City of Niagara Falls said in its answer to (NFR’s) prior petition, where the City unequivocally stated that they had established Parcel 0 (907 Falls St. and an adjacent portion of property along John Daly Memorial Parkway) was the best — indeed, the only — site for the so-called Centennial Park.”
In admitting that the court deciding to grant NFR’s new motion would be “uncommon”, Haggerty also argued that, “issuing an RFP that directly contradicts the evidence put forth in a legal decision, just 10 days after the decision, isn’t common either.”
The appellate division has yet to rule on NFR’s notice of appeal from the unanimous ruling on July 28 by a four-judge panel that found Niagara Falls has a right, under eminent domain, to take NFR’s land and use it for a public purpose. In that filing, NFR claims that the city’s eminent domain proceedings directly involve state and federal constitutional issues.
Requests for hearings before the Court of Appeals, much like similar requests to the U.S. Supreme Court, are not automatically granted. Historically, the New York Court of Appeals accepts less than 2% of the cases filed with it.
Outside counsel for the city, working on the Centennial Park project, in a memo to Mayor Robert Restaino and members of the City Council, obtained by the Gazette, said the Court of Appeals last heard a case under New York’s Eminent Domain Procedure Law (EDPL) 13 years ago. They also wrote that the court’s last decision involving taking private land for a public use was in 1986.
In that decision, the Court of Appeals approved the use of eminent domain.
During arguments before the Fourth Department justices, NFR’s attorneys argued that the use of eminent domain should be blocked because the proposed $150 million park and public events campus would not be “a public benefit or serve a public purpose.”
The Appellate Division justices wrote that they rejected that argument because “what qualifies as a public benefit or public use is broadly defined” and because the Centennial Park proposal would develop parkland and other recreational space as well as “revitalizing and redeveloping a longstanding vacant lot, which was a blight on the city.”
The justices wrote, “We therefore conclude that the city’s determination to exercise its eminent domain power ‘is rationally related to a conceivable public purpose.’”
