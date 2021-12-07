NFMMC unveils new Mobile Care Van

Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center’s new 26-foot mobile unit, which is fully equipped with an exam room, intake room, and is ADA-compliant wheelchair accessible, will provide essential health care services to vulnerable populations in the City of Niagara Falls. From left, Mayor Robert Restaino; Kim Wisor, Northwest Bank; Joseph Ruffolo, CEO of NFMMC; Cassandra Jackson, Mount Sinai Baptist Church; Sheila Kee, NFMMC; Tracy Schmidt, Heart, Love & Soul; LaMont Glover, Beloved Community; and Rolanda Ward, Niagara University.