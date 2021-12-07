NFMMC unveils new Mobile Care Van

Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center unveiled its new Mobile Health Care Van on Tuesday. The 26-foot mobile unit, which is fully equipped with an exam room, intake room, and is ADA-compliant wheelchair accessible, will provide essential health care services to vulnerable populations in the city.
Community-based organizations, community providers and other organizations will host the van on a rotational basis, offering services that are wide-ranged and tailored to meet the specific needs of the at-risk populations to be served. These services include primary care, nutritional counseling, women’s health, and COVID-19 testing and vaccination.
To date, the locations of the van will include Mount Sinai Missionary Baptist Church, Niagara Falls Housing Authority Beloved Community, Niagara Community Action Program, Heart, Love & Soul, and Northpointe Council, Inc.
“The mobile health van gives Niagara Falls Memorial a new means to deliver quality healthcare to individuals in every corner of the City of Niagara Falls. The van will be instrumental in helping Memorial build a healthier Niagara Falls,” said Sheila Kee, Memorial’s Chief Operation Officer.
The mobile care van will aim to address the widespread healthcare disparities which were uncovered through the work of the Niagara Falls Healthcare Disparities Task Force. Data revealed in the September 2020 Task Force Report identified poverty and racial disparity as the core causes for poor health outcomes, thus providing the road map to guide Memorial’s new mobile care van.
“The Mobile Care Van answers a need identified in the City of Niagara Falls Social Justice Report. Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center continues to provide first class health care in Niagara Falls and our administration is pleased to partner with Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center on this important addition to the health care options available at our City hospital,” said Mayor Robert Restaino.
The mobile van was purchased using Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding that was awarded to Memorial from the City of Niagara Falls. In addition, operating costs will be supported by various donations from area foundations, including a contribution already received from Northwest Bank.
