Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center has scheduled another COVID-19 community testing date for the upcoming week. That testing will take place 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesday at the City Market, Pine Avenue at 15th Street.
Testing also is scheduled 12:30 to 5 p.m. Saturday at Bethany Baptist Church, 2002 Forest Ave.
People being tested will be required to provide a saliva sample. To ensure a valid sample eating, drinking, smoking – including vaping – and brushing one’s teeth are prohibited for at least 30 minutes prior to testing.
The testing is supported by CDBG funds allocated by the City of Niagara Falls. There will be no charge for city residents. While not required, pre-registration is recommended. To register or for information, call 278-4496.
