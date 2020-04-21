At the Niagara Region's largest medical center, word of Gov. Andrew Cuomo's plans to allow staged resumption of elective surgeries and outpatient procedures was received with cautious optimism on Tuesday.
"We reviewed the guidance (from Governor Cuomo) this afternoon and we do meet the threshold and we do have excess (hospital bed) capacity," Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center President and CEO Joseph Ruffolo said. "We've been planning for this for weeks."
Earlier Tuesday, Cuomo announced elective outpatient treatments can resume in counties and hospitals without significant risk of COVID-19 surge in the near-term. Hospitals will be able to resume performing treatments and surgeries if their capacity is over 25 percent for the county and if there have been fewer than 10 new hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in the county over the past 10 days.
If a county or hospital that has resumed elective surgery experiences a decrease in hospital capacity below the 25-percent threshold or an increase of 10 or more new hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients, elective surgeries must cease.
Ruffolo said Memorial will revise its pre-operative protocols to ensure patient safety. In addition to cardiac and other testing, potential patients will need to test negative for COVID-19 prior to any elective outpatient treatment.
"Patients will need to come in four days before (their scheduled surgery) for COVID testing," Ruffolo said. "You're concerned about the asymptomatic patient, the one who shows up with no temperature and no obvious signs of infection."
Ruffolo said the testing, four days in advance of treatment, will allow for both test results to be processed or signs on the virus incubation to be observed.
"We'll have these changes in place to begin (elective procedures) on April 28," Ruffolo said. "We'll also keep an eye on COVID cases so we don't have a surge that takes up patient beds."
The governor said restrictions on elective surgery will remain in place in Erie County.
"As New York continues to flatten the curve of new COVID-19 infections, we are now ready to lift the restrictions on elective surgeries in regions where hospital capacity and the rate of new infections do not present a significant risk of a surge in new positive cases," Cuomo said. "It is essential that we continue to support hospitals and health care workers in all regions to ensure they have both capacity and supplies to treat COVID patients because this virus is by no means defeated."
The Memorial president and CEO said he expects the resumption of elective treatments will "ramp up slowly." He also noted that elective surgeries are not "unnecessary surgeries."
The resumption of outpatient procedures will also provide some much needed financial relief for the medical center, which has been hemorrhaging red ink since those operations were suspended in response to the novel coronavirus outbreak.
"It'll help," Ruffolo said. "But the last four or five weeks have been a crushing blow."
He said revenue was down 50 percent, while the medical center has furloughed 50 employees. Top executives, including Ruffolo, have taken temporary pay reductions.
Ruffolo said he's hopeful that additional federal aid to hospitals will be targeted to facilities in "hot spots that have been severely impacted."
Eastern Niagara Hospital in Lockport also plans to resume elective surgeries on Tuesday. The hospital was forced to furlough 60 of its 485 staff last week because of the state's order last month to stop performing elective surgeries.
It is too soon to tell how many of the furloughed employees at ENH will be brought back. McCaffrey and members of the hospitals staff are working out those details, she said.
"We'll be looking at specific duties and which positions will return at what time," she said.
