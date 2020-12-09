NFMMC to offer COVID-19 antibody therapy

Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center will soon begin performing COVID-19 antibody therapy on an out-patient basis to people who qualify.
The therapy, known as monoclonal antibody infusion therapy, is authorized for the treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19 patients who are at high risk of progressing to severe COVID-19 or hospitalization.
The medical center's President and CEO Joseph Ruffolo announced the availability of the therapy on Wednesday. He said the hospital has opened a specially designed monoclonal antibody infusion center where the treatment will be administered.
“To enhance safety for all our patients the new center is located in a remote area of the hospital and has its own entry and exit,” Ruffolo said.
Monoclonal antibodies are laboratory-made proteins that mimic the immune system’s ability to fight off harmful antigens such as viruses. Covid infusion therapy is specifically directed against the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 and is designed to block the virus from attaching and entering into human cells.
Memorial representatives said, generally speaking, patients who will be considered eligible for the treatment will include those who:
• have tested positive for COVID-19 within 10 days of the onset of their symptoms;
• are least 12 years of age and weigh at least 88 pounds and
· who are at high risk for progressing to severe COVID-19 and/or hospitalization.
“This treatment isn’t for everybody,” said Dr. Rajinder Bajwa, M.D., chief of Memorial’s infectious diseases division. “At this point, we see administering it as a way to keep Covid patients out of the hospital.”
To learn more, residents are urged to contact their primary care providers or call Memorial’s infectious disease clinic at 278-4820.
