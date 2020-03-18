A day after the public was made aware of it caring for a patient with a confirmed case of COVID-19, Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center announced that it has suspended all patient visitation.
In an announcement released Wednesday, hospital officials said the move was consistent with guidance received from the New York State Department of Health for protecting and maintaining the health and safety of hospital patients and staff. The state guidelines also aim to prevent the introduction of the novel coronavirus into New York state hospitals, the hospital noted.
Local officials confirmed Tuesday that the first individual to test positive in Niagara County was a 42-year-old female with a compromised immune system who is currently in isolation at the Falls health care facility.
NFMMC President and CEO Joseph Ruffolo said that, to date, the COVID-19 outbreak has not negatively impacted the medical center’s ability to care for its patients.
“Our management team is reviewing on a daily basis the resources, both personnel and supplies, needed to provide patient care. We are closely monitoring the current and projected availability of those resources. All decisions regarding services will be made with patient safety as our top priority," he said.
Hospital officials indicated that very limited exceptions may be made for on-site visits that are medically necessary, such as those that are essential to the care of the patient, or that involve family members or legal representatives of patients in imminent end-of-life situations. Visitors to Memorial’s labor and delivery unit are limited to one visitor per maternity patient.
In addition, the hospital is no longer allowing children under age 14 to enter any of its facilities, including the hospital, primary care or other outpatient sites.
Ruffolo noted that to protect the safety and health of frail and vulnerable elderly, no visitors are allowed at the Schoellkopf Nursing Home, which is located adjacent to the main hospital building.
“However, using modern day technology and innovation such as Skype we are assuring our nursing home residents regular contact with their loved ones,” Ruffolo said.
Ruffolo noted that despite Memorial’s one COVID-19 incident, patients should feel safe and comfortable coming to Niagara Falls Memorial for care.
“Equally importantly, we are taking all available precautionary measures such as conducting temperature screening for all people accessing hospital facilities and checking the temperatures of employees multiple times a day," he said.
Area residents who believe they have symptoms of the novel coronavirus should call their doctor or contact the New York State Health Department’s Coronavirus Hotline at 1-888-364-3065 for guidance before visiting their local emergency department or urgent care center.
Schoellkopf Health Center residents are having their photos posted on the Schoellkopf Health Center Facebook page to assure their loved ones that they are well.
