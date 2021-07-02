Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center and the New York State Law Enforcement Officers Union, Council 82, AFSCME, AFL-CIO have reached a three-year agreement with the medical center’s security unit. The unit consists of individuals employed in the Security Officer and Security Sergeant job titles.
"We do what we do to provide security for patients and for every person that comes into our hospital, along with our staff … to make sure everyone goes home safely,” said Stephen Solomon, security officer at Memorial.
The agreement was voted on and unanimously ratified by the members of Local 1263 of the New York State Law Enforcement Officers’ Union, Council 82, on June 23. The agreement provides for an increase to the hourly wage scale for all job titles as well as a stipend for being assigned additional duties and responsibilities.
“Our security officers have gone above and beyond and we are glad we could provide a substantial wage increase to assist with recruitment and retention efforts,” stated Patrick Corsaro, director of security at Memorial.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.