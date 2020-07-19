The Niagara Falls Medical Memorial Center opened up the fifth and sixth floors of the parking ramp at 620 10th St. on July 1. The ramp receives regular engineering checks and in early 2019 it was assessed as needing repairs.
At that time, patients, visitors and employees were invited to park in the lower lots for free.
Now, with the reopening of 100 spots, the former fee of $2 for visits under four hours, and $4 for over four hours, has been reinstated for patients and visitors. Employees of the center have also returned to paying for their parking at the ramp for about $40 per month if they opt in to having their pay garnished by their employer.
“From the newest employee to the oldest, they’ve been offered the same rate and the same opportunity,” said Patrick Bradley, director of communications and emergency management at NFMMC.
Bradley said he couldn’t speak to why the hospital did not charge users of the remaining floors of the ramp during the year of repairs. He noted since that time, more parking has become available.
“Any place they can find a spot,” Bradley said for those who needed parking could use, but delivered a list of free parking lots.
One of the places is where Hamilton B. Mizer Elementary once stood on Ferry Avenue and 10th Street
“It’s open space and very accessible,” Bradley said. The former elementary school was located next to the new Golisano Center.
Other lots include a surface lot across from the emergency room at 10th Street and Walnut Avenue, as well as, another lot behind Schoellkopf Health Center.
All of these lots, Bradley said, are free.
For those who do decide to use the ramp, Bradley said their payment would go toward paying the employees who work the parking lot, as well as, general maintenance. He noted the hospital has its own security force who patrol the entire campus including the parking ramp.
“No one thinks they can park for free around Buffalo General,” Bradley said. “In fact, they’re usually paying much more to park at O’Shei, Buffalo General and Roswell.”
Patients who receive treatment from the hospital can ask for a parking pass before returning to their vehicles. With the two floors being opened, about 100 more parking spots are now available.
