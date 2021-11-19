NFMMC, NFHA host pediatric Covid vaccine clinic

A Pfizer BioBTech COVID-19 vaccine shot during a clinic was held Thursday at the Doris W. Jones Family Resource Building on Ninth Street.
Thursday’s clinic was hosted by the Niagara Falls Housing Authority with Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center on hand to distribute COVID vaccines to both children and adults, including booster shots.
A second pediatric vaccination clinic, hosted by the Niagara Falls City School District will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at Harry F. Abate Elementary, 1625 Lockport St.
Memorial is partnering with the Niagara Falls Health Equity Task Force and the Niagara County Department of Health, who provided the vaccine for these clinics. Transportation is available for today’s clinic by calling the Niagara Falls Health Equity Task Force at 716-263-5770.
