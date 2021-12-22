NFMMC hosts vaccine clinics ahead of holiday weekend

This past week, Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center hosted four offsite clinics, distributing 292 vaccinations to both children and adults. To date, medical center staff has handled over 75,000 vaccinations throughout the community, hosting weekly clinics both on and off its downtown campus.
Memorial continues its collaboration with area partners, including school districts, to provide first dose, second dose, and booster vaccines for anyone aged 5 and older.
For more information on Memorial’s upcoming community vaccination clinics, visit www.nfmmc.org/vaccine.
