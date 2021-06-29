Caregivers at Health Home unit of Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center ratified their first union contract this week. The new contract covers 39 health care workers, in six different job titles and expires May 31, 2022. Workers will come into the coordinated agreement that already exists at Memorial with Service and Maintenance, Licensed Practical Nurse and Technical, Professional and Professional Registered Nurses.
Union members unanimously voted to ratify the agreement on June 23. The contract provides for a new wage scale and a 2% increase effective Jan. 1, 2022, pension benefits and access to the 1199SEIU Training & Upgrading Fund.
“We are happy to achieve this resolution with our union partners and focus our efforts on connecting our clients in the community to the highest quality of care,” stated Vicki Wideman, interim director of Health Home.
The Niagara County workers are excited about their first union contract. "After co-existing with the hospital for so many years, it's such a good feeling to know that we all came together and solidified our jobs,” says Samantha Sawyer, Health Home Clinical Associate.
Health Home is designed to connect qualified individuals with health care providers, mental health and substance abuse providers, housing and other social services by appointing a case manager to assist with implementing and maintaining a care plan.
1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East is the largest and fastest-growing health care union in America, representing over 400,000 nurses and caregivers throughout Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, Maryland, Washington, D.C. and Florida. 1199SEIU’s mission is to achieve quality care and good jobs for all.
