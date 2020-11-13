NFMMC adjusts visitation policy in response to WNY's rising COVID-19 infections

Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center announced changes in visitation on Friday in response to the recent increase in positive novel coronavirus cases in Western New York.
Under the hospital's new policy, which was put in place Friday morning, visiting hours on the medical units will be from noon to 4 p.m. daily and visitation on the behavioral health floors will be from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.
Patient visitation will be limited to immediate family members/significant others who have been authorized by the patient. Only one visitor at a time will be allowed per patient on the hospital premises with a maximum of two visitors per day. Visitors under age 18 will no longer be permitted. All visitors must wear a mask over their nose and mouth at all times. Social distancing and frequent hand hygiene will also be required at all times.
Patients having a same-day procedure may have a designated visitor after the procedure and through the discharge process. A patient may bring one person over the age of 18 to accompany them to outpatient appointments.
All visitors will be asked to sign in and undergo a medical screening, including a temperature check, upon entering the medical center. Visitors will be required to check in at the nurses’ station upon entering the unit or floor they will be visiting. Emergency department visitors will be asked to sign in at the registration desk in the ER1 waiting room.
“Although this may cause some additional inconvenience we can’t overstate the necessity of taking these steps to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and to protect our patients, staff and the community,” said JoAnn Pellegrino, Memorial's vice president and chief nursing officer.
