NFMMC adjusts staff, visitation policies

Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center has issued new staff, patient and visitor guidelines in response to the novel coronavirus outbreak.
Hospital officials issued a statement on Monday, noting that all visitors will be asked to sign in and undergo a medical screening at Memorial’s first floor Information Desk in addition to signing in at the nurses station on the unit they visit. Emergency Department visitors will be asked to sign in at the registration desk in the ER1 waiting room.
Hospital officials also announced a change in general visitation hours, which will now be from noon to 3 p.m. Visitation on the behavioral health floors will be from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.
Patient visitation is limited to immediate family members/significant others who have been authorized by the patient. Only one visitor at a time will be permitted. Individuals under age 14 will not be allowed. Visitors are encouraged to contact the hospital for additional visitation restrictions in the ICU.
The previously announced suspension of visitation at Schoellkopf Healthcare Center remain in place with the exception of end of life visits.
Hospital officials said the steps are in accordance with with guidance and recommendations from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the New York State Department of Health as well as the Niagara County Emergency Management office and Mayor Robert Restaino's office.
The updated policy will be reviewed regularly and will remain in effect until further notice.
“Although this will result in additional inconvenience we can’t overstate the importance of taking these steps to mitigate the spread of this coronavirus and to protect our patients, staff and the community,” Memorial Vice President & Chief Nursing Officer JoAnn Pellegrino said.
If you suspect you have been exposed to COVID-19 or suspect you are infected:
• Stay home and call your doctor. Let them know about your symptoms and of any travel or COVID-19 exposure.
If you have further questions regarding COVID-19, speak with a NYS Department of Health expert by calling 1-888-364-3065.
