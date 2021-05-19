Falls City Council Member Chris Voccio took one look at the electric scooter that Sight See Rentals owner Gaelan Baillie wheeled into a NFC Development Corp. meeting Wednesday afternoon and pronounced himself impressed.
"Oh this is awesome," Voccio said as Baillie pitched the the city's local development funding agency for a $10,000 Micro Enterprise grant to help his company buy even more scooters for his burgeoning business targeting Falls tourists.
"They're pretty fun to ride," Baillie admitted.
The scooters sell for $550 each and are used, Baillie said, by both tourists and locals to travel the city. The scooters are especially popular with tourists looking to explore the Niagara Gorge.
They can be rented by anyone 16 years and older at a rate of $15/hour or $35/day.
In his pitch to NFC, Ballie said the acquisition of more scooters will allow him to continue to expand the business he began in the Falls in 2014. It has grown from a small kiosk on Old Falls Street to include a Third Street store front.
Baillie said he also has plans to "grow a rental location" in the developing Gateway Corridor. In addition to the $10,000 grant, Baillie will make an investment of $11,505.
Combined with a projected $3,750 Niagara Falls Tourism Target Zone Grant from the Niagara County Industrial Development Agency, the total expansion project will top $25,000.
Under the terms of the grant, Baillie must retain his current staff and he must keep the business open for the next three years. If the terms are not met, the grant will convert to a loan which will need to be repaid in full.
The NFC Board approved the grant on a vote of 11 in favor, none opposed with Falls Mayor Robert Restaino abstaining.
After the meeting, Voccio said projects like Baillie's are important to continuing efforts to improve the Falls' tourist experience.
"I think this is the kind of business to encourage," the council member said. "I think it's a great project and if he's going to expand, that's a great idea."
Voccio said giving tourists something to do and places to go when they leave the state park is crucial to growing the tourism economy here. And he said he liked the scooter Baillie brought to the meeting because, "I like motorized toys."
NFC Board members were also told that a short-term loan, made in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic to Sandstone Springs, had been repaid in full.
Sandstone's owner, John Bordynuik, had approached NFC seeking funding to convert part of his vegan foods production lines into the manufacture of hand sanitizer. Bordynuik said he envisioned selling the sanitizer, at low cost, in poor neighborhoods throughout the region.
