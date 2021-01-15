Hyde Park and Harry F. Abate elementary schools have been closed due to an uptick of COVID-19 cases. In addition to this, all students in sixth grade at Maple Avenue Elementary School have been put into a fully remote model of learning due to a staff case of COVID-19.
These schools and grades will be allowed to reopen on Jan. 25. Mark Laurrie, superintendent of schools, said since a teacher at Maple Avenue came into contact with many students, quarantining the entire grade was the best way to go, rather than shut down the whole school.
“Because the students share classrooms, they’re always constantly together with each other,” Laurrie said. “They were together more than an hour, we had to quarantine all of the students and the staff because of the interaction they have. Instead of closing down the whole school, it was very isolated to sixth grade.”
With Abate and Hyde Park, there were too many quarantines and would have been hard to provide staff for both buildings. Laurrie said there would have been 15 to 20 people out if the schools remained open.
Niagara Falls schools aren’t planning on mandating vaccinations due to shortages many hospitals and medical institutions. But he and other district officials are strongly encouraging and recommending teachers be vaccinated.
