A lot of uncertainty surrounds local school districts as they get to work on next year's budget. Will the hybrid model continue into the fall?
While the budget is in its infancy, Mark Laurrie, superintendent of the Niagara Falls School District, said he is confident about funding being carried over from the current school year during last week's school board meeting.
Joe Giarrizzo, administrator for School Business Services, talked about state aid going to the school district.
“We start off with that pandemic adjustment, which is a reduction in state aid,” he said. “This is a reduction in the money being spent by the state, their own dollars. They replaced all of those dollars with our federal stimulus for this year, this is the stimulus money for this year that the prior administration approved before the inauguration in January. It’s based on Title I allocations and we receive $13 million in those funds.”
Projected revenues for the school year amount to $9,740,502. For the new school year, BOCES aid for its summer school program will be decreasing. Typically, they rent rooms in Niagara Falls High School at a cost of $22,000 but the pandemic will force summer schools online. Overall, the district’s summer school budget will be declining by $460,620 due to virtual learning.
However, in-house summer programming will continue at a cost of $200,000 to ensure students are still getting some kind of educational programming. A $150,000 reduction is planned in charter school spending, and a 1.69% increase from the 2020-21 budget will occur without debt increases. Laurrie feels that is a great element to note since it shows their are some fiscal improvements coming in a time of economic uncertainty.
“I look at that 1.69% but I’m looking at what should a school district’s budget growth be from year to year?” Laurrie said. “I think when you look at cost of living and everything like that, 1.69 is a reasonable number. ... The actual growth in the budget is 1.69%. With the work we’re going to do in the next couple of weeks, it could go up a point, down a a percentage point, or so forth. But, I think that’s the right place to be.”
Further budget discussions will continue as the process goes on, with a budget vote being held later this year.
