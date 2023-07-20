Project Connect Niagara will return to Heart Love & Soul next week, providing a one-stop shop for important services.
It will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday.
At least 40 different organizations will take part providing information and connecting residents to services tackling issues like housing, health screenings, mental health and substance abuse while also providing services in health insurance, legal services, government benefits, social services and employment and training programs.
Christian Hoffman, vice-president of Community of Missions of Niagara Frontier and part of Project Connect’s planning committee, said in the past as many as 300 individuals have attended. He and the organizers are hopeful they will exceed those numbers this year.
“So often, we may hear of different organizations out of the community that exist,” Hoffman said. “But if a particular problem arises, we don’t know necessarily to put together, ‘this organization could help me with this problem.’ ”
Project Connect has taken place at Heart, Love & Soul annually in-person since 2016, except for 2020 when during the COVID-19 pandemic, more than 400 care bags were assembled and distributed to the community through local food pantries.
According to the most recent US Census data, 44% of Niagara Falls residents are at an income below 200% of poverty level, for which a family of three would be earning $46,060 or below. Nearly 25% of Niagara Falls households receive SNAP benefits. At least 100 people experience homelessness on any given night in Niagara County.
Other local leaders who spoke at Thursday’s announcement for the annual event were state Sen. Robert Ortt, state Assemblyman Angelo Morinello, Mayor Rob Restaino and Niagara’s Choice Federal Credit Union CEO Dan Keleher.
All attendees on Wednesday will be provided lunch, can take home fresh produce from Niagara County farms, and will receive a Tops gift card.
