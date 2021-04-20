Just about a year ago, during protests over the George Floyd murder, Mayor Robert Restaino and other city officials knelt with protesters in front of Niagara Falls police headquarters and prayed.
On Tuesday, he said the verdict of “guilty on all counts,” in the trial of the officer convicted of killing Floyd, was one he expected. “I wasn’t surprised at the verdict,” he said shortly after the trial ended.
“From the perspective of being a lawyer, I know this was not only a difficult case to prosecute but also a difficult case to defend, because of it being so high profile,” he said. “This particular incident has had a profound impact not just on what happened in the Minneapolis courtroom but a profound impact from Connecticut to California.”
The verdict was hailed in the Falls.
“Justice was served,” Trent Hamilton of the Niagara Falls School of Entrepreneur Thought said. “I was hopeful it would prevail and it would save us from the biggest riots.”
Hamilton has had his own struggles in life but is now leading the school which is striving to bring positive change to 19th Street. He actually empathized with Chauvin.
“I realize being a police officer is a tough job,” he said, “but you took the oath to protect and serve and you abandoned that. You deserve to be held accountable.”
Meanwhile, Ezra Scott, who works in the Niagara Orleans Level Up program and is coordinator of the WNY Peacemakers sees progress and positive change from the protests over the past year.
As the verdict was read, Scott was at a Niagara University ceremony praying for everyone involved.
“It was a big surprise as far as the history of trials and how they have been playing out,” Scott said. “Thank you to our local police because we don’t have to deal with things like that here.”
Scott was present last summer during the George Floyd protests in Niagara Falls and supported the Social Justice Commission formed by Mayor Restaino after he, police and community leaders took a knee in solidarity.
“Social justice and inequality are much larger than just the police for Niagara Falls,” Scott said, noting that the commission worked to address things like housing, health care, education, economic opportunities and jobs and should have a report in coming months.
“This verdict shows progress in the right direction as a country. We need to keep pushing forward” Scott said. “Locally we are in a better place but we need to continue our efforts to improve.”
When Restaino was asked about his work toward social justice since the day he joined the protestors in prayer, the mayor said that from that point forward, he and Superintendent of Police John Faso have talked often about community relations.
“In my conversations with Superintendent Faso, we’re always talking about community engagement, we’re talking about police responsibility and we’re talking about forging relationships in the community,” he said.
In June, the mayor created a Commission on Social Justice to investigate and report on matters impacting residents. The head of the commission, the Rev. Craig Pridgen of True Bethel Baptist Church, said he was extremely tense Tuesday waiting for the verdict to be read.
“I kept saying, I don’t know why I’m so nervous for this verdict. Literally, my stomach was in knots,” he said. “After the verdict, I experienced a huge sigh of relief for this country.”
Pridgen, who led the committee on police reform on the commission, said that he wouldn’t have been surprised if the verdict had gone the other way. “We’ve just experienced so many of these — and I’ll use the word murder — where someone has walked away with a not guilty verdict.”
He noted that in George Floyd’s death, it was very clear what was occurring on the video of the incident. “It was on camera for 9 minutes and 29 seconds. That is a time that will be forever etched in my memory.”
Pridgen also said it was hard to watch the verdict because of the defendant Derek Chauvin’s behavior throughout the trial. “It was worse while the verdict was being read that there was no emotion from him. Throughout this whole trial, there’s just never been any remorse from him at all.”
In helping to create change, Pridgen said he played a key role in helping to create a clear plan for the city, the biggest portion of which will be ongoing police training and including training on matters of mental health. “These are constant conversations that will continue to go forth in the days to come and they are so important.”
Gloria Dolson Robertson, a community advocate, said she cried in relief when the verdict was delivered. “George Floyd was a sacrificial lamb,” she said. “He gave his life for justice.”
“It was very painful to relive it all, but I cried tears of joy this time,” said Dolson Robertson, who is a member of the LaSalle Education Club that gives scholarships to city students, and who recently founded a men’s group to help create positive change in the city.
She said the verdict was a relief, but not because it points fingers at police, but because it shows that all lives matter. “I think society has had it wrong. They look at it like the African American community is against the police. But, we’re talking about individuals who don’t belong in a profession that is expected to serve and protect citizens.”
“This is the United States of America that people would want to live in when they see justice is served,” she added. “These are the things we’re fighting for in Niagara Falls, that all people matter.”
Amer Aziz is vice president of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community based on Colvin Boulevard in Niagara Falls.
“I think it’s a big relief for all of us,” he said. “It renews our commitment to combating racism and puts great moral responsibility on law enforcement,” he said. “Our prayers are with those afflicted by brutality, and also with the men and women of law enforcement who risk their lives every day for our safety.”
