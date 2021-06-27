Newfane showing its support for native son competing in upcoming Summer Olympics

The Newfane community is cheering on one of its own who qualified for the Summer Olympics in Tokyo.
Brian Irr, 33, a 2006 graduate of Newfane High School, is set to compete in the male kumite +75 kg, a type and class of karate.
Technically the 2020 Summer Olympics, it’ll be the first one in which karate is showcased.
To show Irr the support and pride that his hometown has for him, the Newfane Alumni Association is challenging Newfane residents, alumni and businesses to post 6,464 pictures of Newfane pride while tagging #NAABrianinTokyo, for all 6,464 miles to Tokyo from the small town that remembers him so well.
As posted by Lara MacFarlane:
“The Challenge: Put your American, Newfane Pride, and/or Olympic Flags, yard signs, banners, wreaths, etc. out on display and post a photo on our FB (Facebook) page, the Newfane Alumni Association. Our goal is to meet 6,464 flags, wreaths, banners, or general decor to represent Brian’s journey from Newfane to Tokyo in miles.”
According to MacFarlane, Irr has been training since the age of 8. He won a gold medal in men’s kumite +84 kg even at the 2019 Pan American Games.
“We’ve been following him for a while. He’s garnered a lot of accomplishments. He left Newfane and intentionally moved to Texas to further his career,” MacFarlane said, and cited an interview at the dojo in Texas where Irr said he’d live in his car if it gave him a chance to train.
Irr’s hard work paid off at the mid-June Paris qualifier, which many of his admirers back home tuned in over Facebook and YouTube.
“U.S. Karate on Facebook announced that Brian had qualified and I think the town just exploded,” MacFarlane said.
Even though Newfane is a small town to come from, it’s still possible to achieve greatness, MacFarlane added. “Brian’s proving that on a world stage,” she said.
The Newfane Alumni Association can be found @newfanealumniassoc.
