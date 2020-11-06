A person associated with Newfane High School has tested positive for COVID-19.
Newfane Central School District Superintendent Mike Baumann sent a letter to parents and staff members this week, informing them of the positive case. The letter indicated that the individual who tested positive for the virus “has not been in the school building or on school grounds since the start of the school year.”
Baumann wrote that no information on the individual will be released, except that the person is in isolation and Niagara County Department of Health will contact those who were in the direct proximity of the individual.
“This serves as an informational notice to our school community and does not mean that you or your child have been exposed to or have come in close or proximate contact with the COVID-19 positive individual,” said in the letter.
Baumann asked the school community as a whole to continue using safety protocols, including social distancing, masks, washing hands and monitoring for symptoms. Any questions regarding health should be given to medical providers, he wrote.
“The district will continue to work with the NCDOH to ensure the safety of our students, staff, and school community,” he wrote.
Baumann did not respond to a request for comment from the newspaper on Friday afternoon.
