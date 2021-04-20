Niagara County health officials say a raccoon that attacked a Newfane resident on Saturday has been confirmed rabid.
The incident occurred on Brown Road, according to the Niagara County Department of Health. The resident was able to kill the raccoon which was then submitted for testing to the New York State Department of Health's Wadsworth Center, Griffin Laboratory.
Due to potential exposure to the animal’s saliva, the resident will receive post exposure rabies prophylaxis.
Bats, raccoons, skunks, and fox are all common wildlife carriers of the rabies virus. It is possible that a rabid animal can shed (share) the virus by direct contact before symptoms appear visible. A rabid animal can only be confirmed by submitting a laboratory sample.
Animal rabies continues to be a serious public health concern in Niagara County, officials said. Rabies is a viral disease that nearly always results in death of the animal that is not adequately protected with a rabies vaccination.
Report all animal bites or contact with wild animals to the Niagara County Department of Health Environmental Division at 439-7444. Further information on rabies can be obtained from the Niagara County Department of Health at 439-7444 or www.niagaracounty.com/health.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.