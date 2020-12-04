Newfane Rehab workers without a contract

NEWFANE — A group of local frontline healthcare workers say they feel like they're on the “back burner” these days.
Caregivers at Newfane Rehabilitation and Health Center are currently working without a contract, despite the added risks associated with COVID-19, which has been deadly for older Americans and shows no sign yet of letting up.
Hannah Lorenc, organizer with 1199SEIU, United Healthcare Workers East, said more than 100 nursing home workers that it represents could be on the picket line soon, if substantial progress toward a contract settlement is not reached at the next bargaining session scheduled for Dec. 17.
“Contract negotiations are stressful in any year, but the Covid outbreak has added an increasing amount of stress our caregivers have never experienced,” Lorenc said on Friday. “These healthcare workers faced an extraordinary amount of pressure as they worked in one of the nation’s COVID-19 hotspots early on. They have worked tirelessly throughout this pandemic to care for their residents who are people from this community.”
Lorenc said Newfane Rehab workers — an 80/20 ratio of women to men, aged 19 to 69 —are among some of the lowest paid caregivers in the area. They've been offered a 35-cent per hour raise, which is not enough, she said.
“All they're asking for is similar wages and benefits that their counterparts receive at other area nursing homes. These hard working caregivers, some work two jobs just to make a living wage,” Lorenc said.
Added 1199 Vice-President Todd Hobler, “After all that our members went through caring for their residents during the pandemic, throwing a few dimes at them across the negotiating table is an insult. These workers are really heroes and they deserve better.”
The last contract between 1199SEIU-represented Newfane Rehab workers and facility ownership expired on April 30, and was extended one month to May 30. Contract negotiations have been going on for about four months, Lorenc said, adding that the owner “is only agreeing to meet with us for negotiations approximately once per month.”
“We are told we are the backbone of the facility and don’t feel like we are being taken seriously, said Kelia Duke, a certified nurse assistant at Newfane Rehab. “We're caring for your loved ones and we want to make sure everyone is getting quality care. In order to have enough staff to do that, we need to have an appropriate pay rate to keep people working here, especially when other nursing homes are offering competing wages and a better work environment.”
1199SEIU represents licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, and dietary, housing and maintenance workers at the facility.
“Many of our members have been diagnosed with PTSD as a result of working in a facility with one of the nation’s highest rates of COVID-19 infections to staff and residents,” Lorenc said. “These workers are barely keeping their head above water and the employer’s resistance to negotiate a fair contract is a slap in the face after all they’ve been through.”
Newfane Rehab was the site of one of the largest COVID-19 clusters in the state earlier this year. As of last month, state health department data showed that 28 residents died at the nursing home. Twenty-one were classified as “COVID confirmed,” while another seven deaths were listed “COVID presumed.”
An agent of Newfane Rehab's registered owner, Maximus Newfane, LLC of Lakewood, N.J., could not be reached for comment on 1199SEIU's complaint. Listed LLC members, according to the latest information available to the union — and their percentage of ownership — are Jonah Jay Lobell (20.7%), Yisroel A. Bornstein (22.4%), Henry Steinmetz (22.4%), Yaakov Weitman (22.4%) and Nisson Hirsch (12.8%).
